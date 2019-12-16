Dunkin' to Open in Taylor Mill

Dunkin' is coming to Taylor Mill.

The national donut and coffee chain, previously known as Dunkin' Donuts, is expected to locate at the Districts of Taylor Mill.

One Holland plans to add the Dunkin' location in November of next year with construction starting in February, pending approval from the city's planning and zoning board.

The standalone building is expected to be 2,000-square feet with indoor seating and a drive-thru.

It will be located next to the Skyline Chili.

It is the first new addition to the so-called Trifecta building at the Districts in years, and follows LaRosa's, Skyline, and Graeter's entry into the Kenton County city's downtown development.

Mayor Dan Bell said that the city has been wanting to add to the Districts, and it looks like now it is happening.

"One baby step at a time," Bell said.

In other news from Taylor Mill, Fire Chief John Stager showed off new equipment bought with funds given tot he city in memory of late volunteer firefighter Charlie Norris, who died in February. In lieu of flowers, Norris's family requested donations for the fire department.

Chief Stager showed off a pediatric backboard, or immobilizer, which was purchased with the money while members of Norris's family watched.

Norris joined the department in 1975, at the encouragement of Bill Vogelpohl, then chief of the department. Norris had a special pumper he liked to drive, the oldest pumper, number 802. He kept his red Volkswagen Beetle near the rear door of the garage so he could be the one to drive the truck.

After many years of dedicated volunteer service, Norris retired in 1988, and became a lifetime honorary member. His legacy of community service lives on through his son Chuck and granddaughter Tiffany who are on the department.

"Charlie was a true dedicated volunteer member of the public and the City of Taylor Mill," said retired chief Dennis Halpin. "He always had a positive and cheerful attitude."

Another firefighter, Lieutenant Tom Bishop, has newly retired, and was presented with a plaque while his family looked on.

City Engineer Robert Seitzinger gave a presentation showing the five-year plan for the streets in the city.

He showed how he goes out with a team of engineers from CT consulting, and examines all the streets in the city, and they give each street a rating for the pavement, called a pavement condition rating. They look at the length, width and type of pavement, and the storm sewer, curbs and sidewalks.

The total score of 100 is decreased by any flaws or cracking. The city has 26.95 miles of road within the city. Eighteen percent of those roads, or 4.73 miles, rated greater than 90. Forty-one percent of the roads, or 11.10 miles, rated between 70 and 90. Another 41 percent of the roads, or 11.12 miles, rated less than 70. He forecasted the repairs to the roads as costing $12 million over a 20 year life cycle, which should translate into an annual budget line of over $604 thousand a year for the city.

The problem for the city is that it doesn't have that much to spend on the roads.

Mayor Bell explained that money can come out of the general fund, or by a road tax, or by assessing the homeowner for the portion of road that abuts their home, or by borrowing the money. He said he doesn't want to saddle the city with debt, so right now the money comes out of the general fund, and the money given annually to each city and county by the state.

But because the roads in the city sustain major slips, usually on a one to two episodes per year basis, much of the funds earmarked for the repair of the roads is diverted to repair of the slips.

The streets slated for repair last year, Mafred, High Ridge, Janet and Allen had to be delayed because of a major slip.

Public Works Director Marc Roden said the slips occur because many of the streets have pipes that are rotted, and when those pipes are ineffective at carrying the water away, the water finds its own way, and that is to undermine the hillsides beside the roads. He said when they go in to repave a road, he insists that they replace the old pipes, so that they keep the water off the road. If the city can continue with that policy, he hopes he can forestall some future slips.

"We know what needs to be done, and we know where the bad streets are," said Bell. "We have to prioritize our money. In the meantime, our plan is appropriate. We will continue with doing our inhouse repair where we can."

Mayor Bell announced that the city was awarded nearly $3,000 in grant funds from the Kentucky League of Cities to help replace playground surfaces at Pride Park.

