Ft. Wright Names Acting Police Chief

Ft. Wright Police Captain Jonathan Colwell will serve as acting police chief until a permanent replacement is named.

Outgoing Chief Marc Schworer visited the final legislative meeting of 2019 of the Ft. Wright city council to say goodbye. Mayor Dave Hatter presented Schworer with a bottle of bourbon featuring the city's crest.

City council adopted a resolution honoring Schworer's service to the city. He was also permitted to keep his service revolver.

City Administrator Jill Bailey said that the city would advertise the police chief opening for 30 to 40 days.

Council also approved a policy for flowers and gifts, when the city wants to send them to an employee having surgery, or when a family member dies, or in instances where flowers are a gesture they want to take.

The city didn't have a policy on that topic but knew they needed one.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor