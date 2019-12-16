Honor Flight Awarded $50,000 by Half Marathon Organizers

Honor Flight Tri-State received a check for $50,000 at the Florence city council meeting.

The funds were raised by the Honor Run Half Marathon. The race's executive director, Scott Spicher, presented the check to Honor Flight director Cheryl Popp.

The regular flights transport veterans to Washington, D.C. to see monuments. The $50,000 will cover the costs of 87 veterans to take the trip.

Spicher said that in the past six years the half marathon has raised $231,000 for Honor Flight, enough to send 434 veterans to Washington, D.C. Bruno Giacomuzzi, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at St. Elizabeth Hospital, which is a major sponsor of the run, was on hand for the presenting of the check.

Councilman David A. Osborne was able to qualify for the Honor Flight on April 17 of this year.

"Words cannot describe what I felt, or what I feel," Osborne said. "Without your foresight this never would have happened. We thank you. It shows that love and dedication pays off."

Councilman Duane Froelicher also went on that flight as a companion to another veteran, and he testified to Osborne's experience.

"I have never seen him so emotional," said Froelicher. "He turned to me and said, this is the happiest day of my life!"

Spicher said this half marathon has been rated in the top twenty half marathons in the country.

In other Florence business, several Cub Scouts from troop 702, of Union, came to the meeting to observe. Their leader, Nathan Rettig, had more reason to celebrate, because he had just been promoted to police lieutenant in Florence on Tuesday.

