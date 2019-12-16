Recipient Announced for Fourth Round of Give Where You Live "Speed Philanthropy" Grant

Nearly 60 Northern Kentuckians gathered at BLDG headquarters in Covington to give $7,000 to a local charity in a process that took less than an hour. In the end, members voted to give this quarter’s prize to Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center, a nonprofit that provides a coordinated response to concerns of child abuse in a child-focused environment, offering prevention, evaluation and treatment to children and families.

The grant caps off a year of quarterly meetings in 2019 that has totaled $25,000 in giving by community members.

“The Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center (NKYCAC) is honored to have been selected as the recipient for Give Where You Live NKY," said Vickie Henderson, Executive Director of NKYCAC LCSW. “Our mission is to ensure children feel safe and protected while at the center, freeing them to tell their stories. The $7,000 will be used, in addition to the $11,300 awarded from the Kentucky Colonels, to cover the cost of installing an updated security system. This will allow children, families and staff to know they are safe and protected at the NKYCAC.”

Give Where You Live NKY is a joint initiative presented by Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky and Mueller Financial, Inc., and its format lends itself to busy community members who are looking for an easy way to give back to nonprofits that serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

The community is encouraged to join the giving circle at www.nkygives.org.

“We are incredibly grateful for the work that Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center does, and it is wonderful to see the community show their appreciation as well through Give Where You Live NKY,” said Nancy Grayson, President of Horizon Community Funds. “We warmly welcome others in Northern Kentucky to join us in this giving circle and stand shoulder to shoulder with us in support of the nonprofits that serve our community.”

The giving circle runs on a tight schedule at each meeting. Participating members nominate a nonprofit of their choice, and three names are randomly selected and briefly discussed by the group. The members then vote on their favorite of the three organizations, and each member contributes $100 for the grant to the winning organization. All takes place in under an hour, just four times per year.

“What better way to end our inaugural Give Where You Live NKY Year than to grant funds to an organization like the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center,” said Mueller Financial Partner Woody Mueller. “The work they do for the children of our community is incredible. We hope to grow our membership even more next year to increase the funds that go back to wonderful organizations like this.”

The 2020 Give Where You Live NKY meetings will be held on March 19, June 18, September 17, and December 10- all Thursdays.

The format of Give Where You Live NKY also provides a way to connect funds to nonprofits without the need for nonprofits to expend financial resources and staff time on fundraising. The previous two winners of the Give Where You Live grant were The Scheben Care Center in Florence and The Gateway Foundation, which has campus sites across Northern Kentucky. The Scheben Care Center used the funds to build an ADA compliant walking path for adults they serve who have limited mobility, and The Gateway Foundation used the funds to launch free childcare for students enrolled in their programs.

