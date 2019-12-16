Transitions Residential Treatment Center Celebrates One Year

The Mary Gandy Travis Residential Treatment Center, a Transitions Inc. property which is nestled along the creek that runs along KY17 near Hand's Pike in the old Pleasure Isle building, is celebrating one year of operation this month.

Over the past year, the standalone treatment center has performed 2,112 intakes into it's managed withdrawal unit, 2,022 assessments for residential treatment, 974 primary care appointments at the facility's on-site health clinic, 162,968 services provided, and 100-percent of those that reached out received on-demand treatment.

Jim Beiting, the CEO of Transitions, seemed to take the most pride in that 100-percent figure, a success that he attributes to the size of the property.

"When somebody reaches out and says they're ready to take the next step they could be at a certain point in their struggle with addiction," Beiting said. "We have 180 beds here, so if they call on a Friday we haven't had to reply with 'can you call back and check next week?' So far, we've been able to say 'yes, come in right away and we'll help."

While we toured the facility - which was thoughtfully redesigned for the building's new purpose - and talked about his mission, Beiting spoke about the importance of treating the mind, body, and spirit of the individual.

The center features two wings for men and women to recover separately and a full-service kitchen. As we toured the wings, Beiting showed me rooms for group therapy that were carefully measured to allow 14 chairs - 12 for patients and 2 for staff.

There is also a walking path that circles the entire property.

"So many of our residents haven't thought about their physical health in quite a long time, so we have yoga, tai chi, and crossfit classes throughout the week," Beiting stated. "We also have an onsite medical clinic where residents can get checked out by a doctor or registered nurse."

He also said he would like for patients to see a dentist - another medical-related service those suffering from addiction often neglect.

Beiting said that the center has seen between six and ten intakes a day and that each patient stays for an average of 30 days. However, recovery time varies because the treatment programs are individualized. He also said that while he recognizes heroin use in the region is declining, he is seeing more people come in with other substance addictions.

"It's like fashion," he said. "It all fluctuates and what's in season now, may no longer be in the future."

Beiting said that Transitions will continue to do what it has been, and will work on improving transparency with the community, a more robust treatment program, its reputation, family education, and offering safe and affordable housing.

"I want to reduce the stigma associated with addiction," he said. "And I think we do that by addressing the lack of education that surrounds the disease."

Written by Connor Wall, associate editor