Ludlow Board of Education to Swear in New Member this Week

The Ludlow Board of Education will swear in a new member on Thursday.

Wesley Dorger was selected at last month's meeting to fill the term of William McMillen, the longtime member who resigned in order to become a deacon in the Catholic Church.

The district put out a call for applicants for the board position and received two applications.

Dorgan, 39, has been involved with the Ludlow school district as a student or a parent for the last 30 years.

He has three children, all of school age, and all enrolled at Ludlow. Dorgan also graduated from Ludlow.

Superintendent Michael Borchers said the decision was difficult for the board because both candidates were qualified and the board members were pleased that they had two great candidates to choose from.

The fact that Dorger had some experience in construction was a factor that the board members thought might be helpful in future projects at the school district. Board members Kym King, Amy Hayden, and Cindy Powell all voted for Dorger. Board President Judy Lantry also gave her input on the decision, even though she couldn't be at the meeting last month.

Dorger will serve McMillen's term through the end of next year, but he will be up for re-election in November.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor