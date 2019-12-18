Duluth Trading Co. to Open in Florence

Duluth Trading Company is planning to open a location in Florence.

Florence city council on Tuesday approved a first reading to a change in the concept development plan for an acre-and-a-half site at 410 Meijer Drive. The spot is located behind the Meijer store on Houston Road.

The change in concept development was primarily related to landscaping, which was reduced from 22 percent to 21 percent at the planning and zoning committee.

A second reading will be necessary.

Councilwoman Julie Metzger-Aubuchon said that the company plans to break ground in March and to open later in the year.

In other business, council adopted a budget amendment which, in part, allows for the purchase of a lot on Youell Street that could be used as parking for a former fire station.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor