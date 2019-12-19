Candidates Enter 67th House District Races

Two candidates, one Democrat and one Republican, have announced their intention to see the state representative seat vacated by Democrat Dennis Keene.

The 67th House District encompasses the cities of northern Campbell County, including Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Silver Grove, Southgate, Wilder, and Highland Heights. Keene has held the seat since 2005 but stepped down this week to become Commissioner of the Department of Local Governments in the administration of Governor Andy Beshear.

Rachel Roberts, a Newport Democrat who unsuccessfully ran against Republican State Senator Wil Schroeder in 2018, announced on Thursday that has filed to run for the House seat.

“We have big shoes to fill with the departure of my friend, Dennis Keene,” Roberts said in a news release. “I will commit myself to continuing the legacy he has created of

economic growth, community beautification, infrastructure development, and support for education and teachers. In the coming months when I am talking to voters in the district about my passion for education, training and promoting entrepreneurship, I will also be listening closely to the needs of the district.

"Together we will continue to have strong representation in the halls of state government in Frankfort.”

On the Republican side, Mary Jo Wedding, of Bellevue, announced her plans to seek nomination for the seat. “It is with great pleasure that I announce that I am seeking the nomination to represent the Republican party in the upcoming special election," Wedding said. "I am seeking the nomination for this position because I believe the 67th house district and the entire state of Kentucky are in need of accountable, transparent, and responsible government.”

Wedding is a Newport native who graduated from Newport High School in 1980. She is married with two children.

Roberts, who owns Yoga Bar Studio, received support in her announcement from Dayton Mayor Ben Baker and Highland Heights City Councilwoman Rene Heinrich.

“It is with great excitement that I announce my support for the candidacy of Rachel Roberts to represent the 67th District in Kentucky's House of Representatives,” said Baker. “Over the past few years I have worked alongside Ms. Roberts on issues that are very important to Northern Kentucky's future. I have found her to be caring, intelligent, and compassionate. District 67 faces many challenges as we move forward and Rachel’s vision and determination are the characteristics that will help her, and therefore our district, succeed in Frankfort.”

“Our cities will have a strong voice in Frankfort with Rachel Roberts as our next state representative,” said Heinrich. “She cares about families in our district and has a proven work ethic as a businesswoman and entrepreneur.”

Gov. Beshear is expected to call for a special election to fill Keene's seat. A date has not yet been announced.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Top photo: Roberts files in Frankfort (provided)

Bottom photo: Wedding headshot (provided)