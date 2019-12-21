AAA Honors Villa Hills Police for Traffic Safety Advocacy

The Villa Hills Police Department was among the Greater Cincinnati agencies honored by AAA at the organization's annual Traffic Safety Awards program.

No other Northern Kentucky police department was recognized at the event held at the Metropolitan Club in Covington earlier this month.

Honorees were selected through an application process for the awards that are given out annually in categories based on levels of traffic safety excellence.

“In this season of thankfulness, it is a joy to show our appreciation for the excellence displayed by our law enforcement partner agencies,” said Tom Wiedemann, president and CEO of AAA. “These communities have demonstrated a real commitment to traffic safety and we applaud their work.”

The Villa Hills Police Department was awarded the Platinum Award for using its social media platforms to share important information with residents about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving and to issue traffic alerts to make drivers aware of current hazards in and around the city.

Attendees at its annual Safety Night event also learned about the dangers of texting and driving.

Jake Nelson, director of traffic safety advocacy and research for AAA, keynoted the dinner where he discussed how motor club is working to study the effects of issues such as distracted and impaired driving. Nelson, who views traffic crashes as an overlooked public health threat to Americans, also shared a personal testimony on the dangers of distracted driving.

-Staff report

Photo provided