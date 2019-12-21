New 1NKY Nonprofit Awards Announced, Will Be Handed Out in March

Northern Kentucky organizations, including Horizon Community Funds, are teaming up to announce the 1NKY Nonprofit Awards.

1NKY is an initiative of the Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance.

The newly announced awards are part of a new summit, 1NKY: Engaging Community in Regional Growth.

Award categories include:

Executive of the Year (Large)

Executive of the Year (Small)

MVP (Staff)

MVP (Board)

Volunteer of the Year

“Our nonprofits shine every day in Northern Kentucky,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We look forward to putting their hard work in the spotlight in March, and we warmly welcome the community to join us at this important event.”

Nominations are now open, and all submissions are due by noon on Friday, January 17. Nomination forms can be found at https://www.horizonfunds.org/ 1nky-nonprofit-award- nominations .

1NKY: Engaging Community in Regional Growth will take place on Tuesday, March 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger. Tickets and more information will be available in January 2020.

-Staff report