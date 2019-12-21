Newport Quarterback Signs with Indiana State

Newport High School's Kaleal Davis, a standout quarterback and defensive back who led the Wildcats to the playoffs, accepted a scholarship to play football at NCAA Division I Indiana State.

Davis, a 6-1, 195-pound senior, will play defensive back for the Sycamores.

Newport Wildcats Head Football Coach Joe Wynn said Davis, who carries a 3.4 GPA, is a hard-working, team-oriented player who excelled on offense and defense for the 8-4 Wildcats, who finished the 2019 season as 36th District runner-up and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.

In addition to starting as a safety on defense, Davis accounted for 25 touchdowns and more than 2,500 yards of offense as the Wildcats quarterback.

"Kaleal is a team-first guy," Coach Wynn said. "He always goes above and beyond to put his team and himself in a position to succeed. We are very proud all the work that he has done to earn a Division 1 football scholarship."

Coach Wynn said Davis is an outstanding defensive back.

"He is excellent in coverage and he's not afraid to come down hill and hit someone," Coach Wynn said.

Davis is considered one of the top multi-sport athletes in Kentucky.

In addition to lettering four-years in football and being named to the Northern Kentucky Football Coaches Association (NKFCA) All-NKY Team in 2018 and 2019 as one of the top players in the region, Davis also lettered in basketball and baseball for the Wildcats. Davis was also named All-Northern Kentucky as a defensive back and the Conference Co-Player of the Year.

Photo: Newport players before a game with Holmes (RCN file)