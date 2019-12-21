NKY Builders Awards Presented

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) presented its annual awards earlier this month at an event hosted at the Madison Event Center in Covington.

“The award recipients in 2019 represent individuals that have dedicated years of outstanding service to their industry. Their efforts have resulted in great advocacy for not only their businesses, but for all businesses in the construction industry," said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. ”From helping improve the Enzweiler Building Institute to growing membership and overall engagement with our association, this year’s award winners are well deserving of the accolades bestowed upon them. A great debt is owed to them by our industry and these simple awards are but a mere token of our collective appreciation."

Award Recipients

Donald M. Wiedeman Lifetime Achievement Award: JoEllen Thompson, Star Building Materials

Builder of the Year: Kevin Hemmer, Kevin Hemmer Construction

Associate of the Year: Pat Parshall, Northwest Title Family of Companies

Janis Beard Annual Membership Award: Tom Reusch, Nissan Commercial

Community Service Award: State Representative Kimberly Poore Moser