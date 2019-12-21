Three NKY Library Professionals Awarded State Scholarships

In partnership with the Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians, the Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) within the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has awarded the Library Science Tuition Scholarship to ten public library professionals for the Spring 2020 semester.

Three are from Northern Kentucky.

Kentucky law requires public libraries be staffed by personnel certified by the Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians. In an effort to ensure that public libraries are able to meet these requirements, the board offers the Library Science Tuition Scholarship to help public library staff meet certification standards by completing college library science courses.

The Library Science Tuition Scholarship awards $500 per semester for students enrolled in a four-year program and $250 per semester for students enrolled in a two-year college. Scholarship funds are awarded for the spring and fall semesters, and may be utilized for undergraduate or graduate courses.

The Library Science Tuition Scholarship was awarded to librarians in Kenton, Pendleton, and Owen counties for the Spring 2020 semester:

Lauren Brandstetter – Kenton County Public Library

Tonya Coleman – Pendleton County Public Library

Kimberly Hunter – Owen County Public Library

-Staff report