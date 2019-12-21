Woman's Body in Erlanger

A woman was found dead in Erlanger on Saturday afternoon.

Erlanger Police spokesman Jon Sterling said that officers were dispatched to Lower Erlanger Road near Houston Road after passers-by called 911 to report that they believed they had discovered a dead body.

The call came at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday and the woman was found dead near a creek bed along the roadway.

Officers checked and secured the area, Sterling said, and reported the body of a white woman with blonde to light brown hair. The woman was wearing ringers on each finger of both hands, police said, and also had on a chain around her neck with two crosses on it.

Sterling said that the investigation is in the preliminary stages and that if anyone had helpful information, to call Erlanger Police at 859.727.2424.

