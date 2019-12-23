Sparta Woman Identified After Body Found in Erlanger
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 14:52 RCN Newsdesk
The body found Saturday afternoon in Erlanger has been identified as Jennifer Webster, 43, of Sparta.
Erlanger Police said Monday that further investigation and an autopsy will be conducted to make a positive identification as well as a possible cause of death.
The body was found Saturday afternoon on Lower Erlanger Road near Houston Road, in a creek bed along the roadway.
This story may be updated.
-Staff report
