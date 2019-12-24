Dayton Schools Renew Superintendent, Dolly Parton Library Contracts

The Dayton Board of Education renewed the contract with Superintendent Jay Brewer.

The new contract runs from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024.

The Dayton Board of Education approved a contract renewal with the Campbell County Public Library to continue its involvement with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

The literature initiative, founded by the famous country music singer, mails books at no charge to children from birth to five years old.

Superintendent Brewer reported that attendance is up in the district and now sits at 95.5 percent. Principals are offering incentives for attendance and the program appears to be working.

The 2020 board meeting dates were approved by the board. All of the meeting dates continue to be on the third or fourth Wednesdays of the month.

The athlete of the month was David Puchta, who has been on the school bowling team for two years.

The artist of the month was Rachel Holaday, who has been a leader in marching band and concert band.

Students of the Month were Rylin Smitson, Malachi Piceno, Aaliyah Woods, Aubrey Bacon, Astella Patterson, Britney Kneubber, Dylan Downard, Mystiq Catacora, Jolissa Connley, Raelynn Allen, Cadence Taylor, Bella Whalen, Joseph Guaman, Elizabeth Durham, Malachi Kennedy, Kylie Stewart, Jewel Stewart, and Dakota Johnson from Lincoln Elementary.

From Dayton High school and middle school, the students of the month were Zoey Geis, Ashanti Smith, Lucas Hundemer, Hannah McElfresh, Liberty Windeler, and Maesyn Dunford.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor