River Cities Charter School Advocates Meet Resistance from Local Superintendents

The proposed opening of River Cities Academy, a would-be charter school in Newport, was discussed at a public meeting hosted by the Newport Board of Education last week.

The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation signed into law by then-Governor Matt Bevin in 2017 that allows for charter schools, but the independent schools still lack a funding mechanism.

Some local residents put together an application for the academy in 2016, but as part of the regulatory process, would need approval from Newport Schools. However, the school would serve students from Covington and Ludlow in Kenton County, and Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, and Fort Thomas in Campbell County, according to its website.

The school would be nonprofit and would operate through the use of public funds. Only certified teachers would be permitted to instruct students.

On Tuesday night, the board of education heard from the board of directors at River Cities Academy during the meeting hosted at Newport High School.

Some local superintendents attended the meeting, including Covington Schools' Alvin Garrison, Ludlow Schools' Michael Borchers, and Ft. Thomas Schools' Karen Cheser, all of who spoke against the proposed school.

Dennis Mains, principal at Newport Intermediate School and former superintendent of Silver Grove Independent Schools, which closed this year, also spoke against the plan.

Sarah Strauss, a co-founder of River Cities Academy, argued that the school would have high expectations for students. The plan, she said, would rethink school schedules, age groups, over-testing, excessive drills, and standardized lectures. There would be no homework, except at what she called a homework cafe.

Exercise would be part of each day.

Teachers also attended the meeting and some protested.

"As a public school teacher, who has a degree in education, not a degree in business or anything else, I'm certified, and I feel it is a slap in the face to all involved in public education to suggest that charter schools can fix any problem," said Esther Fatsy, a Newport teacher. "I came to Newport because I wanted to make a difference."

Dr. Karen Cheser said that she saw three areas of concerns with the academy's application: a lack of competency in the plan, perceived misrepresentation of finance planning for academy, and a lack of competency.

"I have opened seven new schools in my thirty-one years," Cheser said, "and it is one of the hardest things I have ever done. It takes a tremendous village of professionals, and I don't see why you would create a new village when we have a village that is working really well right now."

Jeff Beach, a member of the Ft. Thomas board of education, also shared objections.

He argued that the organizers of River Cities Academy lack an understanding in how a school is started, and suggested that the programs offered at the academy would not be anything new. He also doubted that a proposed financial plan would be viable.

One proposal, floated last year by recently ousted Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, would allow for state dollars allocated to a public school to follow a student who decides to enroll in the charter school.

Meanwhile, the arguments against River Cities Academy continued.

Ed Long, who now works in Dayton Independent Schools, but had worked with gifted and talented students at Ft. Thomas Schools, spoke about what he sees as the good things that are happening in the schools now.

"We have students, all kinds of students," he said. "We can educate them if we have the resources. Now if you open charter schools, you are going to be taking money away from the public schools, because the money follows the student. I just feel it is a duplication of services."

Covington Superintendent Alvin Garrison described the organizers of the new academy as well-intentioned, but said that he didn't know how they would acquire the initial money to open.

Some of the representatives with River Cities Academy suggested that residents visit their website and learn about the effort.

The Newport board of education will make a decision on the proposed academy on Thursday during a special meeting.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor (Michael Monks, editor & publisher, contributed to this report)