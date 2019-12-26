Beshear Sets Date for Campbell Co. State Rep. Special Election

Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that a special election to fill the vacant state representative seat in House District 67 will be on Tuesday, February 25.

The seat was made vacant by the resignation of Rep. Dennis Keene, a Wilder Democrat who had represented the northern Campbell County district since 2005.

Keene was tapped by Beshear to serve as commissioner of the Department of Local Government.

Democrat Rachel Roberts and Republican Mary Jo Wedding have announced their intentions to receive their parties' nomination. The Democratic, Republican, and other parties have until January 7 to make their candidate choice.

Roberts ran unsuccessfully for state senator in District 24 in 2018, losing to Republican incumbent Wil Schroder.

House District 67 includes the cities of Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Wilder, Silver Grove, and Highland Heights.

The winner of the special election in February would have to defend the seat in November 2020 to win a full two-year term in the statehouse.

Beshear also scheduled the special election to fill the vacant state representative seat in district 99 for the same date. That seat was made vacant by the resignation of Democrat Rocky Adkins who joined Beshear's administration as a senior adviser. That district includes parts of Rowan, Elliott, and Lewis counties.

-Staff report