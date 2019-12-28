$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Edgewood

One lucky Kentucky Lottery player in Edgewood scored a $50,000 winner in the Christmas Day Powerball drawing Wednesday.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at Thorntons store #553 on Madison Avenue.

No winner was publicly identified yet.

The store will receive a bonus for selling a winning ticket.

$50,000 is awarded to a ticket-holder who correctly selected four of five white balls and the Powerball.

Sunday's Powerball drawing jackpot is estimated at $200 million.

-Staff report