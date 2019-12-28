$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Edgewood
Sat, 12/28/2019 - 14:43 RCN Newsdesk
One lucky Kentucky Lottery player in Edgewood scored a $50,000 winner in the Christmas Day Powerball drawing Wednesday.
According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at Thorntons store #553 on Madison Avenue.
No winner was publicly identified yet.
The store will receive a bonus for selling a winning ticket.
$50,000 is awarded to a ticket-holder who correctly selected four of five white balls and the Powerball.
Sunday's Powerball drawing jackpot is estimated at $200 million.
-Staff report