Covington Seeks Proposals for Three Vacant Lots

Three properties previously acquired by the City of Covington in an effort to combat blight are now targeted for redevelopment.

The city is looking for interested developers to construct single-family infill housing on the three small sites.

Recently, the city issued three requests for proposals for the purchase of the properties spread across three different neighborhoods: West Covington, Westside, and Wallace Woods.

1122 John Street in West Covington is a corner lot at Altamont Road, roughly 50 by 100-feet.

1323 Russell Street, in the city's Westside, is on a lot that is roughly 50 by 100-feet.

2207 Madison Avenue in Wallace Woods intersects with Wallace Avenue and is roughly 40 by 90-feet.

All three lots are zoned "urban residential."

"These RFPs are part of our yearlong effort to both reduce the City's inventory of properties and return those properties to productive use," City Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith said. "In these cases, we're looking for companies or individuals who can act quickly to build some single-family housing."

The RFPs, which can be accessed here, are due by January 21 at 4 p.m.

Smith said the department will likely be issuing RFPs for two additional parcels of land in the coming weeks, both of which contain vacant residential structures.

The city has spent the past year attempting to return city-owned parcels for development opportunities.

Three homes are being constructed on previously city-owned lots on Philadelphia Street in Mainstrasse Village (pictured above). The city sold those lots for development last May.

In November, the city commission approved three additional sales of city-owned abandoned houses:

115 E. 16th St. for $2,000 to Smiley Properties, LLC, which plans a $50,000 renovation.

1118 Lee St. for $15,000 to Rustbelt Properties, LLC, which plans an $85,000 renovation.

1407 Russell St. for $15,000 to MB Custom Construction, LLC, which plans a $153,000 project.

-Staff report

Photos provided