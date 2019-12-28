Former Propane Warehouse in Ludlow to Become Event Center

The former home of Doxol Propane at 2 Highway Avenue in Ludlow is slated to become an event center.

Paul Miller, of Circus Mojo and Bircus Brewing in Ludlow, who is restoring the historic Ludlow Theater on Elm Street, announced Friday that he has acquired the site for development.

The building was constructed in 1909. Bircus is planning an expansion to create the wedding and event center, which offers a view of downtown Cincinnati.

In a news release, Miller included renderings of what the site could look like.



“The City of Ludlow is excited to hear about this development within our opportunity zone," said Ludlow Mayor Josh Boone. "This project will not only revitalize a vacant piece of property, but will serve as yet another venue to showcase Ludlow’s burgeoning economy. We look forward to this great investment in our urban core.”

The site is located in Ludlow's Opportunity Zone, which allows for tax deferral and potential capital gains exclusions, a news release said.

Already, Miller has installed a projected New Year's countdown clock on the side of the future Bircus Events Center.

He also said that couples who plan to host their wedding events at the center will be able to create custom beers at Bircus.

"Flourishing local businesses such as Bircus Brewery, 2nd Sight Spirits' are bringing in patrons from all over the Tri-state area which has really helped shine a light on our small town," said real estate agent Matt Brock of Keller Williams Realty Services. "Combine that with the uptick in local renovations and Ludlow’s proximity to downtown and you have yourself a booming real estate market!"

Brock added that the median price for a single-family detached home in Ludlow increased to $123,500 in 2019 from $56,250 in 2009.

Bircus and Circus Mojo will host a family circus performance and workshop with house-made ginger ale from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31. On New Year's Eve from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., there will be a party featuring musical guests Beasts of Joy and the AbdoMen.

-Staff report

Images provided