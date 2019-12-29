Man Booked Under Fake Name Escapes from Kenton Jail Using Another's Name

Police are looking for a man after he allegedly claimed to be a different inmate and was released by mistake from the Kenton County Detention Center.

Jacob Baxter, 29, was released from the Covington jail on Saturday by, police said, claiming to be another inmate who was set to be released.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Baxter was last seen around the Sunoco gas station on Madison Avenue in Covington at around 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

Baxter was originally arrested on Friday by Ft. Wright Police and charged with receiving stolen property. He identified himself to police as Mason Pew and was booked into the jail under that false name.

Kenton County Police announced on Sunday afternoon that a warrant was issued for Baxter charging him with second degree escape. He was also listed in a national database as a wanted person.

Baxter is described as white, 6-feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and a large neck tattoo.

He had a short beard at the time of his arrest on Friday.

Anyone with information on Baxter's whereabouts is asked to call Kenton County Police at 859.356.3191 or 911.

-Staff report