Photos: Norse Open Horizon League Play with Win Over Milwaukee

Northern Kentucky used strong defense to open Horizon League play with a 74-64 win over Milwaukee.

NKU is now 9-4 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.

Tyler Sharpe led the Norse with 31 points, a performance that followed a 33-point showing in a loss against UNC-Greensboro last Saturday. Trevon Faulkner added 16 points for NKU in the win over Milwaukee (5-8, 0-1).

The game in Highland Heights on Saturday was scoreless for the first two minutes but Faulkner put NKU on the board with a layup en route to a 7-0 run by the Norse.

Milwaukee swiftly battled back to tie the game at 7.

Later in the first half, Milwaukee's shooting went cold and NKU led 31-24 at halftime.

The second half started slowly for the Norse, too, and it took three minutes for NKU to add to its score when Bryson Langdon hit a three. Trevon Faulkner helped push the Norse lead to 10 while sinking two free throws with just over three minutes to play.

NKU went back to the line eight times in the final 32 seconds and made all their attempts to secure the win.

The Norse have a busy stretch of days ahead, starting Monday night at BB&T Arena with a visit from Green Bay (5-9, 0-1) at 7 p.m., and then a trip to Detroit (2-11, 0-1) on Friday, and a visit to Oakland (6-8, 1-0) next Sunday.

NKU Women Fall in Horizon League Opener

The NKU women's team lost 65-44 to Green Bay on Saturday to fall to 6-6 overall and 0-1 in Horizon League play. The Green Bay Phoenix were named as pre-season favorites to win the conference this season.

Ally Niece led the Norse with 9 points while Molly Glick added 8.

Northern Kentucky faces Milwaukee on Monday night.

-Staff report

Photos by RCN photographer Brian Frey