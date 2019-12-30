Holmes Teacher and Family to Appear on TV's "Family Feud"

A local couple and their family will appear on an upcoming episode of TV's Family Feud.

Cameron and Coria Tucker moved to Ludlow in the summer of last year, arriving from Radcliff, and Cameron became a physical education teacher at Holmes High School in Covington while Coria works in marketing and communication.

"It's been a dream of mine for years," Cameron Tucker wrote in an email to The River City News, when asked about the upcoming game show appearance. After graduating from the University of Kentucky in 2014, Tucker said that he spent a gap year looking for a full-time teaching gig, and while staying at his parents' home in Radcliff, he often found himself working at night, and free during the day.

That allowed him the opportunity to watch the syndicated show that pits two families against each other to see who can guess the results from "surveys of 100 people". That fall, a mid-show advertisement promoted auditions for the program in Louisville.

Tucker, his two brothers, and mom and dad auditioned.

"They loved us and interviewed us and said if we'd get picked that we would hget a postcard and an email in a month or so," Tucker said.

But that never happened.

In the fall of 2018, though, the program's auditions were coming back to Louisville and Tucker wanted to try again. His parents were on board, he said, but the brothers were out this time. They were replaced by Coria and his mother's cousin Cynthia French.

"They loved us again, interview us again, and we play the waiting game again," Tucker said.

Then, last January, the email arrived telling the family that they had been selected for the applicant pool for the possibility to come to Los Angeles and record an episode.

More waiting followed.

Then, in March, "I get a phone call and they tell me we're coming to L.A.," Tucker remembered.

The family went to Los Angeles in May, spending Mother's Day there, and then recording the next day.

Contestants are not permitted to share the results of a show before it airs, but Tucker shared a little bit about the experience with The River City News.

"It was crazy! We felt like total celebrities for a few days," Tucker said, recalling the mostly all-expense paid trip to L.A. "We were chauffeured to and from the airport, hotel, and the set by professional drivers who drove for A-list celebrities.

"Our first driver was going to go pickup the LA Sparks basketball team member Candace Parker once he dropped us off. He was also Jamie Foxx's personal driver and had driven for Smokey Robinson, Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie, Rob Lowe, Dwayne Wade, Bruno Marks, and James Brown. We were sitting where they sat!"

And, of course, meeting Family Feud host Steve Harvey was fun, too.

"He's such a cool guy and somehow way funnier in person than he is on TV," Tucker said. "We absolutely loved it. The weather was perfect, we got to tour the city. We couldn't have asked for a better experience."

The Tucker family, which will be billed as from Radcliff, Kentucky, will be featured in an episode on Tuesday, January 21. The show airs in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky on WSTR 64 at 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Written by Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: (left to right) Cameron Tucker, Coria Tucker, Cynthia French, Steve Harvey, Brenda Tucker, and Ralph Tucker (provided)