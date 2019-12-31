Builders Association Names Leadership Team for 2020

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) announced its leadership team for 2020.

The team was installed earlier this month at an event in Covington.

State Representatives Sal Santoro (R-Florence) and Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell) were on hand for the installation.

“We are very enthusiastic about working with the next generation of leaders that are represented in our 2020 directors and officers. Their energy, determination and focus on finalizing our strategic plan will culminate in outstanding achievements throughout the next three years.” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the trade group.

The officers:

President: Ross Kreutzjans, Kreutzjans Construction Company, LLC

Immediate Past President: Tom Withorn, Craftsmen by Design

Vice President: Jarron Fischer, Fischer Homes

Secretary/Treasurer: Ben Taylor, Drees Homes

Associate President: Mike Riegler, Riegler Blacktop

Associate Vice President: Ted Vogelpohl, Geotechnology, Inc.

2020 Directors

Jake Toebben- Builder Director

Shad Sletto – Builder Director

Caitlin Skaggs – Associate Director

Doug Roberts – Associate Director

Fred Cernetisch - Associate Director

John Baute - Associate Director

Korey Yelton – Sales and Marketing Council President

Ryan Stoffel – Land Development Council President

-Staff report

