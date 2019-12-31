Builders Association Names Leadership Team for 2020
The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) announced its leadership team for 2020.
The team was installed earlier this month at an event in Covington.
State Representatives Sal Santoro (R-Florence) and Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell) were on hand for the installation.
“We are very enthusiastic about working with the next generation of leaders that are represented in our 2020 directors and officers. Their energy, determination and focus on finalizing our strategic plan will culminate in outstanding achievements throughout the next three years.” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the trade group.
The officers:
President: Ross Kreutzjans, Kreutzjans Construction Company, LLC
Immediate Past President: Tom Withorn, Craftsmen by Design
Vice President: Jarron Fischer, Fischer Homes
Secretary/Treasurer: Ben Taylor, Drees Homes
Associate President: Mike Riegler, Riegler Blacktop
Associate Vice President: Ted Vogelpohl, Geotechnology, Inc.
2020 Directors
Jake Toebben- Builder Director
Shad Sletto – Builder Director
Caitlin Skaggs – Associate Director
Doug Roberts – Associate Director
Fred Cernetisch - Associate Director
John Baute - Associate Director
Korey Yelton – Sales and Marketing Council President
Ryan Stoffel – Land Development Council President
-Staff report
Photo provided