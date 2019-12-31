Erlanger, Elsmere Police Increase Patrols for New Year Travelers

The Erlanger and Elsmere police departments will conduct a highway safety traffic enforcement campaign starting Tuesday night at 10.

The patrol will focus on I-75 and I-275 in Erlanger.

Elsmere and Erlanger join agencies across the state in heavily patrolling high-traffic roads and interstates for the New Year holiday.

The two partnering agencies received a federal highway traffic safety grant from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety to reduce the number of traffic crashes and deaths related to traffic crashes.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began on December 13 and runs through January 1.

The police departments encourage motorists to call 911 if dangerous driving is witnessed.

-Staff report