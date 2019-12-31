Erlanger Names New Police Chief

The City of Erlanger named a new police chief.

Kyle Rader moves up from assistant chief to the police department's top job and will be sworn in at the Erlanger city council meeting on January 7.

“We could not be more excited about Kyle Rader becoming our Erlanger Chief of Police,” said Mayor Jessica Fette. “Kyle has proven himself as a strong leader, an effective communicator, and a devoted member of the Erlanger Command Staff. Kyle has and will continue to serve the City of Erlanger with distinction and pride. We are blessed to have him.”

“I’m a hometown guy and grew up in Erlanger on Hillwood Court,” said Rader. “From early in my middle school years, I knew I wanted to be a police officer. I got my start in law enforcement in 2007 when I was hired by the Campbell County Detention Center. In 2008, I finally received the call I had been waiting for which was the job offer from the Erlanger Police Department and I’ve been here ever since.”

Rader served as a sergeant from 2013 to 2016, lieutenant from 2016 to 2017, and assistant chief from 2017 to the end of this year. He has also served as a SWAT officer, on the bike patrol unit, as a firearms instructor, and as a field training officer.

Rader graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy of Police Supervision, Criminal Justice Executive Development, and the FBI National Academy.

Rader lives in Independence along with his wife, Pam, and their two sons.

"To have the privilege of serving as the new police chief of the hometown I was raised in is beyond what words can describe. We will continue the tradition of providing our citizens with the exemplary services they have all come to expect,” said Rader.

