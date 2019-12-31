NKU Men Fall, Women Win

The Northern Kentucky men's basketball team concluded the 2019 calendar year with a loss at home to Green Bay, 73-59.

With the loss, NKU falls to 9-5 on the season and 1-1 in the Horizon League.

Green Bay (6-9, 1-1) started the game on a 10-0 run and the Norse didn't score until a pair of Trevon Faulkner free throws at the 15:06 mark.

The Phoenix pushed their early lead to 20-8 and led at halftime, 34-22.

Green Bay's lead extended to 18, 54-36, near the midway point of the second half. NKU struggled to get close.

Jalen Tate led the Norse with 11 points while Faulkner added 10 on the night.

Eleven different NKU players scored in the loss.

Northern Kentucky is on the road for its third Horizon League match-up, a trip to Detroit on Friday.

NKU women win at Milwaukee

The Northern Kentucky women's basketball team picked up a win on the road at Milwaukee on Monday night.

The Norse prevailed 61-49 to improve to 7-6 on the year and 1-1 in conference play. Milwaukee fell to 4-9 and 1-1.

Molly Glick led the Norse with 14 points while Emmy Souder and Taylor Close each scored 11, with 9 of Clos's points coming from three-point range.

Ally Niece scored 10 in the win.

The Norse are back in Highland Heights on Thursday to host Youngstown State at 7 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics