Roberts Formally Nominated by Democrats as Candidate in House District 67 Special Election

Rachel Roberts is officially the Democratic candidate in the special election for Kentucky State House District 67.

The Campbell County Democratic Party Executive Committee selected Roberts for the race, created by the resignation of Democratic Representative Dennis Keene, of Wilder, who joined the administration of Governor Andy Beshear earlier this month.

Beshear called a special election to replace Keene for February 25. Political parties have until January 7 to name their candidate for the special election. The district includes northern Campbell County, including the cities of Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Silver Grove, Wilder, Southgate, and Highland Heights.

The Republican Party has not yet made an announcement related to their chosen candidate, though Mary Jo Wedding announced her intention to seek the party's nod.

The winner of the February 25 election will be seated immediately in the General Assembly which will begin a 60-day legislative session on January 7.

“The Campbell County Democrats couldn't be more excited to give Rachel Roberts this head start in representing the 67th District in Frankfort,” said Campbell County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Linda Nesbitt. “Rachel brings a level of energy and commitment to the legislator role that will pay big dividends for all of Campbell County, continuing the legacy of Dennis Keene as an advocate and fighter for his people.”

“I am humbled and excited by this nomination and ready to get to work on this Special Election on February 25th,” said Roberts. “I look forward to getting out and talking with voters, listening to their concerns and being a voice for the citizens in Frankfort.”

Roberts was an unsuccessful candidate in 2018 in a race against incumbent Republican State Senator Wil Schroeder who won re-election to represent Campbell, Pendleton, and Bracken counties in the upper chamber of the General Assembly.

She is the owner of the Yoga Bar studios and co-owner of RAKE Strategies, a branding firm.

Keene, who has held the seat since 2005, is now commissioner of the state department of local government.

-Staff report

Photo: Rachel Roberts (provided)