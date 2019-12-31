Two NKU Residence Halls Closing Immediately Due to Structural Issues

Some students living on campus at Northern Kentucky University will have to move abruptly after the university announced the closure of two residential buildings.

In an email to students, Dean of Students Arnie Slaughter wrote that two buildings that are part of the Woodcrest Apartment Complex have deteriorated and need to be closed immediately. A third building will close in June.

"During the process of shoring and repairing sections of the complex this fall, we realized the deterioration was beyond what was anticipated and hired a structural engineering firm to inspect the halls," wrote Slaughter, who also serves as assistant vice president for student engagement at NKU. The email was first published by the Cincinnati Enquirer. "After reviewing their reports and faced with the condition of Woodcrest, we have come to the decision to close Oak and Sycamore Halls immediately and plan to close Willow Hall in June 2020. We understand this is abrupt news to those of you planning to return to Woodcrest for the Spring semester, and the timing is not ideal. We just received the final report earlier this month that outlined the structural engineers’ recommendations on Woodcrest."

Slaughter assured students in the email that another email would be forthcoming with further details.

"We know this is a disruption on your lives, and we are doing everything we can to lessen the impact. We hope to have found a compromise between providing options for our students and being fiscally responsible," Slaughter wrote. "We recognize this will be a challenging month for many of you, and it is our desire to increase your quality of housing and move our students living here closer to the heart of campus."

The NKU student newspaper, The Northerner, also tweeted about the email from Slaughter and asked for comment from students.

NKU housing sent an email to campus residents earlier today announcing the closure of Woodcrest’s Sycamore and Oak Halls. Due to this, students will be moving into new rooms during the start of spring semester.



Are you affected? If so, DM us to let us know how you feel. — The Northerner (@northernermedia) December 31, 2019

Ground was broken on Woodcrest in 1991 and opened to students in 1992 as part of a project that also included Norse Hall, another residence hall, and Norse Commons, a student dining facility, according to NKU's website.

Sycamore consists of 23 double occupancy one bedroom apartments, 4 single occupancy three bedroom apartments, and about 10 efficiency apartments, for a total occupancy of about 68 students, the NKU website said.

Oak, a three-level residence hall, consists of 28 double-occupancy one bedroom apartments, 4 single-occupancy three bedroom apartments, and about 10 efficiency apartments, for a total occupancy of about 78 students, the website said.

Willow consists of 48 double-occupancy one bedroom apartments, 8 single-occupancy three bedroom apartments, and approximately 10 efficiency apartments for a total occupancy of about 130 students, the website said.

This story may be updated.

Written by Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo via NKU website