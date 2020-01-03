Federal Officials to Be in NKY to Explain New National Rules for Truck Drivers

Federal representatives will be in Erlanger this month to help explain the new requirements for employers who hire drivers for commercial vehicle use.

Those employers, as of January 6, will be required to query a new national Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Clearinghouse database which will house drug and alcohol test results of truck drivers.

The Clearinghouse is a secure online database designed to give employers, the FMCSA, State Driver Licensing Agencies (SDLAs) and State Law enforcement personnel real-time information about commercial driver’s license and commercial learners permit holders’ drug and alcohol program violations, a news release said. The new regulation will require employers to search the database for current and prospective employees’ drug and alcohol violations before permitting those employees to operate a CMV on public roads.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Drug & Alcohol Policy & Compliance (ODAPC) will share details of the FMCSA Clearinghouse on January 14 at Receptions in Erlanger.

The event will also feature legal insights on hiring CDL drivers by DBL Law partner Kelly Holden.

Bohdan Baczara, deputy director at OPAPC, will detail relevant Department of Transportation regulations, including the Return to Duty Process. An optional Reasonable Suspicion training will be available for an additional registration charge.

Regional employers, third-party administrators, drug and alcohol testing laboratory personnel, CDL license-holders and others interested in learning more may register at www.ndasa.com.

