Holy Cross, Holmes State Champions Celebrated

State basketball champions from Holy Cross and Holmes are being honored in January.

The Holy Cross girls basketball team that won the state title in 2015 was honored on Thursday in celebration of its 2015 championship.

The team was celebrated during halftime of the girls basketball game against Holmes, followed by an additional ceremony in the school cafeteria after the game. Holy Cross won 48-24.

In 2015, Holy Cross won the All-A title and then defeated Allen County-Scottsville, 35-32 in the Sweet 16 title game. It marked the first state title for the Holy Cross girls program.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the team for what they accomplished on and off the court that year,” said Anne Julian, athletic director at Holy Cross. “It was a special season and we are excited to welcome those ladies back and celebrate their tremendous accomplishment. The entire Holy Cross community is looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, on January 17, Holmes will mark the anniversary of its state title win in 2009.

That team won the state championship in a double overtime victory over Louisville Central.

To recognize and remember this remarkable feat, Covington Independent Public Schools will honor the championship squad on January 17 at the Holmes vs. Scott basketball game.

