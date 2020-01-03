Kenton Library's Most Checked Out Items in 2019 - and the Decade

The Kenton County Public Library released its most checked-out items from 2019 and the entire decade.

Most checked-out items in 2019

Adult Fiction:

Adult Nonfiction

Library of Things

Adult DVD:

Video Games:

Super Mario Party Super Mario Odyssey Red Dead Redemption II Spider-man Mario Tennis Aces

CD Music:

Now That's What I Call Music! 70 A Star is Born Soundtrack, Lady Gaga Now That's What I call Music! 68 Now That's What I call Music! 69 Grammy Nominees, 2019

Juvenile Fiction:

Juvenile Nonfiction:

Juvenile DVD:

Incredibles 2 Dumbo The Lion King Toy Story Mary Poppins

Most checked-out items of the decade

Adult Fiction:

Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins The Husband's Secret, Liane Moriarty Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty The Racketeer, John Grisham

Adult Nonfiction:

Killing Kennedy, Bill O'Reilly The Whole30, the 30-day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom, Melissa Hartwig The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo Unbroken a World War II Story of Survival, Resilence and Redemption, Laura Hillenbrand

Video Games:

Lego Star Wars III Batman Arkham Asylum The Lego Movie Titanfall Lego Harry Potter

Adult DVD:

Game of Thrones, season 1 Game of Thrones, season 2 The Hunger Games, Catching Fire Guardians of the Galaxy Game of Thrones, season 3

CD Music:

Red, Taylor Swift Creedence Clearwater Revival 21, Adele Now That's What I Call Music, 48 Now That's What I call Classic Rock, 20 hits from the Legend of Classic Rock

Juvenile Fiction:

Juvenile Nonfiction:

Where the Sidewalk Ends, Shel Silverstein The Lego Book, Daniel Lipkowitz Hip, Hippo, Horray for Fiona, Jan Sherbin I'm Trying to Love Spiders, Bethany Barton The Lego Ideas Book, Daniel Lipkowitz

Juvenile DVD: