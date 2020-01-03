Kenton Library's Most Checked Out Items in 2019 - and the Decade
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 15:15 RCN Newsdesk
The Kenton County Public Library released its most checked-out items from 2019 and the entire decade.
Most checked-out items in 2019
Adult Fiction:
- Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
- The Reckoning, John Grisham
- Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty
- The Chef, James Patterson
- The First Lady, James Patterson
Adult Nonfiction
- Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
- The Pioneers: the heroic story of the settlers who brought the American Ideal West, David McCullough
- ACT Prep
- The Whole30 the 30-day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom, Melissa Hartwig
Library of Things
Adult DVD:
Video Games:
- Super Mario Party
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Spider-man
- Mario Tennis Aces
CD Music:
- Now That's What I Call Music! 70
- A Star is Born Soundtrack, Lady Gaga
- Now That's What I call Music! 68
- Now That's What I call Music! 69
- Grammy Nominees, 2019
Juvenile Fiction:
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Getaway, Jeff Kinney
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Long Haul, Jeff Kinney
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever, Jeff Kinney
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley's Journal, Jeff Kinney
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Third Wheel, Jeff Kinney
Juvenile Nonfiction:
- Saving Fiona: the Story of the World's Most Famous Baby Hippo, Thane Maynard
- More Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Alvin Schwartz
- Hip, Hippo, Horray for Fiona!, Jan Sherbin
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Alvin Schwartz
Juvenile DVD:
- Incredibles 2
- Dumbo
- The Lion King
- Toy Story
- Mary Poppins
Most checked-out items of the decade
Adult Fiction:
- Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn
- The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
- The Husband's Secret, Liane Moriarty
- Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
- The Racketeer, John Grisham
Adult Nonfiction:
- Killing Kennedy, Bill O'Reilly
- The Whole30, the 30-day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom, Melissa Hartwig
- The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo
- Unbroken a World War II Story of Survival, Resilence and Redemption, Laura Hillenbrand
Video Games:
- Lego Star Wars III
- Batman Arkham Asylum
- The Lego Movie
- Titanfall
- Lego Harry Potter
Adult DVD:
- Game of Thrones, season 1
- Game of Thrones, season 2
- The Hunger Games, Catching Fire
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Game of Thrones, season 3
CD Music:
- Red, Taylor Swift
- Creedence Clearwater Revival
- 21, Adele
- Now That's What I Call Music, 48
- Now That's What I call Classic Rock, 20 hits from the Legend of Classic Rock
Juvenile Fiction:
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley's Journal, Jeff Kinney
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, Jeff Kinney
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Last Straw, Jeff Kinney
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Third Wheel, Jeff Kinney
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Juvenile Nonfiction:
- Where the Sidewalk Ends, Shel Silverstein
- The Lego Book, Daniel Lipkowitz
- Hip, Hippo, Horray for Fiona, Jan Sherbin
- I'm Trying to Love Spiders, Bethany Barton
- The Lego Ideas Book, Daniel Lipkowitz
Juvenile DVD:
- Monsters University
- Rio 2
- Cars 2
- Toy Story
- Alvin and the Chipmunks Chipwrecked