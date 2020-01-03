NKU Wopmen Pick Up Win Over Youngstown State

The Northern Kentucky women's basketball team started 2020 with a win over Youngstown State, 75-56, on Thursday night at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights.

The Norse improved to 8-6 overall with the win, and 2-1 in the Horizon League.

Emmy Souder led NKU with 19 points while Kailey Coffey added 15, Ally Niece scored 14, and Taylor Clos put in 11.

Northern Kentucky led Youngstown State (9-5, 2-1) at halftime, 36-26.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the lead was cut to 7, with NKU up 51-44.

But the Norse began to pull away as the game hit the six-minute mark, extending the lead back to 10 at 61-51. Niece hit four free throws down the stretch to give NKU a 70-53 lead.

Souder finished her career-high performance with a three-pointer with 56 seconds left to play.

Overall, NKU hit 17 of 21 free throws.

The Norse have won all five games this season in which four players score in double figures.

NKU is back in action on Saturday afternoon with a visit from Cleveland State.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics