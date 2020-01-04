Northern Kentucky Drops Second Straight Horizon League Game

Northern Kentucky dropped its second straight Horizon League match-up, falling to Detroit Mercy on Friday night, 66-58.

The win is only Detroit Mercy's third of the season.

The struggling Norse, who have lost three of their last four games, are now 9-6 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. Detroit improves to 3-12 on the season and 1-1 in the Horizon.

Adham Eleeda led the Norse with a career-high 14 points while Trevon Faulkner scored 13 and Jalen Tate added 11.

NKU started off hot, rushing out to a 9-0 lead that eventually ballooned to 16-4.

But the Titans fought back with 14 unanswered points to take the lead.

Northern Kentucky led at halftime, 27-26.

Early in the second half, Detroit went on a 16-4 run to lead 42-33 with just over 14 minutes to play. The Titans would eventually lead by as many as 16 points in the second half.

With just over four minutes left to play, the Norse began to close the gap with 10 unanswered points, but the Titans hit free throws down the stretch to pull off the win.

NKU stays in Michigan for another road game at Oakland on Sunday at 3 p.m.

