Anchor Grill Included in New Yorker Columnist's Best of the Decade

Covington's Anchor Grill received some national love from New Yorker food writer Helen Rosner.

In her decade-end review published on December 31, Rosner included the Pike Street landmark among "The Best Things I've Eaten this Decade".

Listing the Anchor Grill's GLT (goetta, lettuce, and tomato) among dishes served in larger places like New Orleans and New York City, Rosner gushed:

I’ve goggled at a sky-high pile of vinegared mortadella on a roll at the market in Sao Paulo; made eyes at the golden fried shrimp in a po’ boy at Domilise’s, in New Orleans; knife-and-forked the massive and mind-bending off-menu B.L.T. at Sqirl, in Los Angeles; and housed, in a hungover stupor, a G.L.T. (that’s goetta, lettuce, and tomato) at the alluringly grimy Anchor Grill in Covington, Kentucky, which has been open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, since (as far as I am aware) the beginning of time.

You can read the full column here.

-Staff report

Photo via Facebook