Covington FOP Announces Annual Scholarship for City's Students

The Covington Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1 announced its annual fallen officer scholarship.

Each year, the police union offers a $500 scholarship to a Covington resident or child of a current member of the FOP or its auxiliary currently in high school.

The deadline to apply is June 1.

Students must write an original short essay answering the question, What does living in Covington mean to me?

The essay must be between 400 and 700 words in length.

To obtain an application, email [email protected]

-Staff report