Footlighters to Open "Of Mice and Men" with Veteran Local Actor

Newport's Footlighters, Inc. continues its 2019-20 season with John Steinbeck's classic tale, Of Mice and Men.

The theatre company's third production of the season features the return to Newport of veteran local actor Bill Hartnett, who was least seen at the Stained Glass Theatre in 2013's Tuesdays with Morrie. Hartnett's local theatre career spans more than four decades.

Of Mice and Men is the story of two migrant workers, drifter George and his mentally-challenged friend Lennie, who arrive for work at a ranch to earn enough money to pursue their dream of owning their own farm.

Lennie is a man-child, a little boy in the body of a dangerously powerful man. It's Lennie's obsession with things soft and cuddly that have made George cautious about who the gentle giant, with his brute strength, associates with. But when the unexpected happens, their dreams take a drastic and tragic turn.

The show opens on February 13 and runs through February 26.

Wednesday through Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday shows open at 2 p.m.

Check www.footlighters.org for the full schedule and ticket-buying information.

Tickets are $22.

-Staff report