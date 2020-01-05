NKU Student-Athletes Post 3.39 GPA in Fall 2019

Northern Kentucky University's 228 student-athletes posted a cumulative 3.39 grade-point average last semester, marking the fifth consecutive semester at or above 3.37, the university's athletics department announced.

“Our entire department has fully committed to academic excellence,” said Debbie Kirch, associate athletics director for compliance and student services/senior woman administrator. “That commitment is evident from our coaches and the type of student-athlete they recruit, as well as the emphasis placed on scholarly success, to the student-athletes themselves and their dedication to high academic achievement. When you combine that level of devotion from our coaches and student-athletes with the commitment of our administration, staff and academic services department, excellence is bound to happen.”

Every program posted at least a 3.12 GPA, led by the women’s tennis team’s 3.87. Women’s soccer (3.79), women’s cross country (3.66), women’s track & field (3.52), and women’s basketball (3.50) gave NKU five programs with at or above a 3.50 GPA.

Women’s tennis and women’s soccer were among four programs which established new team benchmarks. Those programs were joined by men’s cross country, which posted the top GPA among Northern Kentucky’s male programs with a 3.42, and men’s track & field (3.39).

For 17-straight semesters, beginning with the final year of NCAA Division II membership in 2011-12, Northern Kentucky has posted at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA among its student-athletes. Furthermore, Norse student-athletes broke the 3.20 GPA barrier in Fall 2014 and have now posted 11-consecutive semesters above the plateau.

NKU has competed at the NCAA Division I level since 2012-13.

