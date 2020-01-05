Northern Kentucky Back on Winning Track with Win at Oakland

Northern Kentucky ended its two-game skid on Sunday afternoon with a win at Oakland, 75-64.

The Norse are now 10-6 overall this season and 2-2 int he Horizon League. Oakland falls to 6-10 and 1-2.

Bryson Langdon led NKU with 21 points, including 4 three-pointers. Trevon Faulkner added 12, Jalen Tate scored 11, and Adham Eleeda and Adrian Nelson each put in 10 in the victory.

The game was tight throughout the first half, with NKU's biggest lead only five. The Norse led by two at halftime, 31-29.

In the second half, NKU opened up with three-straight three-pointers while the Grizzlies managed to keep it close, 40-36, with 15:40 to play.

Oakland eventually took the lead with 8:51 to play, using a 10-3 run to pull ahead 50-48.

But NKU answered with eleven straight points, all unanswered by the Grizzlies. NKU led 59-50 with 5:11 to play.

Oakland again battled back with around two minutes to play, cutting the NKU lead to 64-60. But Tate scored a layup and a pair of free throws, while Langdon added a pair of his own free throws. Faulkner had a steal and a dunk with sixteen seconds left to put an exclamation mark on the win.

The game marked the third this season in which five Norse players scored in double figures.

Langdon's 21 points marked a career-high for him.

NKU continues its road swing with a trip to Illinois-Chicago on Friday, January 10. Tip-off is 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics