Public Art Installation to Accompany Carnegie's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

A colorful public art installation will be on view at the Carnegie in Covington during the company's run of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The Carnegie announced that ART HAGS won the plaza design contest and will create the art installation. The group's winning proposal was "Holding Space: The Jeanne-Claude Project.”

The plaza design creates an ethereal work that honors the tradition of the Carnegie as a multidisciplinary arts venue inspiring creativity for all, where visitors can play, connect, and discover, a news release said.

It also brings awareness to a significant, yet oft-disregarded art historical figure, furthering the Carnegie’s mission to educate, and visually convey the “technicolor” theme and elicit delight by mirroring the aura, delicacy, and wonder of the northern lights, the Carnegie said in an announcement.

The Art Hags installation went on display January 1.

“We opened up the winter plaza installation to the public for the first time with a call for artists, and we were thrilled with the submission from ART HAGS,” said Maggie Perrino, theatre director at the Carnegie. “Their proposal hits everything The Carnegie stands for, education, incredible artwork, and ties in the theme from our January show.”

“Holding Space: The Jeanne-Claude Project,” honors half of the renowned partnership of artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude. Jeanne-Claude was uncredited for her equal part in the duo’s creative direction until 1994 due to rampant and longstanding prejudices against women artists.

“ART HAGS is proud to partner with The Carnegie on our first large-scale installation,” said an unnamed representative from ART HAGS. “The concept of reclaiming, reserving, or ‘holding space’ for women artists is a theme woven throughout the fabric of our work. By asserting room for free and creative expression to be artists without limits, we aim to rewrite history and reinsert women into the narrative.”

Joseph runs on weekends January 11 through 26.

