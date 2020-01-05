TANK's Proposed Route Changes, Eliminations to Be Discussed Tuesday

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) is proposing significant changes to bus service in the region.

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in Covington to discuss the proposed route recommendations and consolidations developed over the past nine months by TANK and a consultant team.

In a news release, TANK said that the proposed changes are to provide a more sustainable and affordable, efficient transit system that would grow ridership.

Some of the routes proposed for elimination and/or consolidation are in northern Campbell County, Covington and central Kenton County, and Boone County.

The public is invited to attend the public meeting to learn more about the recommendations and provide feedback. The routes facing potential changes can be seen here.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, January 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Kentucky Career Center (1324 Madison Avenue, Covington). There will be brief presentations at 4:30 and 6 p.m.

TANK staff will be available to explain specific routes.

After the presentation, participants are welcome to view route maps and exhibits displaying the various recommendations, as well as talk to staff at their leisure. In addition, comments will be captured via a comment sheet, which will be provided at the registration table.

The input received from the meeting will be used to finalize the recommendations and begin planning for implementation in late 2020.

If you are unable to attend the public meeting, TANK is also accepting feedback via email, [email protected].

-Staff report