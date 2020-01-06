$100,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Boone County

Someone who purchased a Powerball lottery ticket in Boone County won $100,000 in Saturday night's drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Blue Pantry on Richwood Road in Walton.

The winning ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize. Though the prize for matching those numbers typically results in a $50,000 prize, the ticket buyer chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, which multiplies any winnings on the ticket (with the exception of the jackpot and second-highest prize) by the Power Play number drawn.

The winning numbers for the January 4 drawing were 1-11-21-25-54 and Powerball 7. The Power Play number is 2.



Blue Pantry will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has not yet come forward, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, which encourages the winner to sign the back of the ticket. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot drawing is $258 million.

-Staff report