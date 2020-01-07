Beshear Administration Waives Fees for GED Testing

The Commonwealth of Kentucky will waive fees associated with testing to earn a general education diploma (GED).

Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced Tuesday that Kentucky Skills U, which is an agency within the state's Education & Workforce Development Cabinet, would waive the testing fees.

They cited those fees as a common barrier facing adults looking to earn their high school diploma equivalent.

The state cabinet allotted $600,000 in state funding to waive test fees, which are typically $120 for all four relevant courses in Kentucky.

“Education is the key to a better future for the Commonwealth and our citizens,” said Beshear, in a news release. “This state funding will remove one more barrier for Kentuckians and provide them one more opportunity to earn their GED – a critical piece to helping the more than 335,000 Kentuckians without a GED or high school diploma to participate in our workforce and thrive.”

“Every Kentuckian has the right to quality education,” said Coleman. “As a teacher, I know there is no greater way to positively change a person’s economic situation than lifting their level of education. This announcement is a step forward for our state and signifies our commitment to education.”

Kentucky Skills U provides no-cost adult education services in all 120 Kentucky counties to individuals seeking to become college and/or career ready. Students can prepare for the GED, transition to post-secondary education, or receive career and training for employment.

