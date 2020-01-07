Democrat Announces Candidacy for House District 68 in Campbell Co.

Democrat Nancy Bardgett announced her candidate for state representative in House District 68, which encompasses Fort Thomas and much of southern Campbell County.

The seat has been held by Republican Joe Fischer of Fort Thomas since 1999.

Bardgett, also of Fort Thomas, is a retired special education teacher who taught at Highlands High School.

“I am stepping forward to run because I feel that I can be an authentic voice for this community. I am, at heart, a teacher—not a politician. Teachers are driven by common sense and compassion, and that’s what we need in Frankfort right now,” Bardgett said.

Bardgett and her husband, Mark, moved to Fort Thomas in 2000 when Mark Bardgett accepted a faculty position at Northern Kentucky University. They have three children.

Nancy Bardgett started teaching at Highlands in 2005 and stayed there until 2015. In 2014, she was honored to receive a regional Golden Apple award in 2014 for Excellence in Teaching.

After retiring from the school district, Nancy spent two years coordinating the Supported Higher Education Project at NKU. She is currently a University Supervisor with the University of the Cumberlands, working with new teachers in schools across the Northern Kentucky region.

The primary election for state representative races is May 19. Bardgett is the first Democrat to file publicly.

