Fort Thomas Adopts Fairness Ordinance Protecting LGBTQ People

Fort Thomas city council on Tuesday unanimously adopted what is commonly referred to as a fairness ordinance, extending legal protections to LGBTQ people from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

Fort Thomas is the seventeenth city in Kentucky to adopt such a law, the fifth in Northern Kentucky, and the fourth in Campbell County to do so in the past several months.

“This is a proud moment for our city," said City Councilman Ken Bowman, who introduced the measure. "What's right is right. We may have been a little slow, but we got there."

Covington was Northern Kentucky's first city to adopt such legislation and did so in 2003. Dayton, Bellevue, and Highland Heights followed late last year.

Kentucky cities with this type of measure are, in order of adoption, Louisville, Lexington, Covington, Vicco, Frankfort, Morehead, Danville, Midway, Paducah, Maysville, Henderson, Dayton, Georgetown, Versailles, Bellevue, Highland Heights, and Fort Thomas.

2020 marks the twentieth anniversary of the first introduction of a statewide fairness law, though it has only received two information hearings in the Kentucky General Assembly, and never a vote.

Last session, nearly a quarter of state lawmakers co-sponsored it in both chambers of the legislature.

A rally in support of the statewide law is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the Capitol Rotunda.

-Staff report

Image provided by the Fairness Campaign