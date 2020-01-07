NKU Veterans Group Donates to Kentucky-Based Military Batalion

Northern Kentucky University’s Veterans Resource Station (VRS) concluded its annual “Fill the Boot” campaign with more than $3,000 of donated personal hygiene and non-perishable items this winter.

The five-week campaign rallied NKU’s campus and the community together to help those serving our country. VRS donated personal care packages to Owensboro, Kentucky’s own 206th Engineer Battalion, which is currently deployed in the Middle East. One of the battalion’s service members, Madison Simpson, is a recent NKU alumna.

“We are all fellow Norse at heart, and we know what it’s like to be deployed during the holidays,” said Travis Roy, Veterans Resource Station coordinator. “Sometimes it means the world—more than anything—to have a slice of home."

VRS has hosted its “Fill the Boot” campaign to collect donations for local veterans since 2017. However, VRS also hosts drives for local programs throughout the school year, including the USO Military Personnel and Family Lounges at CVG Airport and the Emergency Shelter of Covington.

“Whether you’re overseas or on campus, we support from our station. We couldn’t have done this without the great help of our community as well. The support we received from Campbell Co. Sheriff Mike Jansen, Marshall Schildmeyer VFW Post 6095, Meijer, and Falmouth VFW and American Legion Post– truly helped aid our brave men and women fighting for us right now,” said Roy.

NKU serves more than 500 veterans, active family members, National Guardsmen, reservists and ROTC students. The Veterans Resource Station, established in 2013, provides seamless assistance with applications, financial aid, VA education benefits, advising, registration career services and more.

-Staff report