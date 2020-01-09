Covington Man Charged in Sex Crimes Against Child in Ft. Mitchell

A Covington man was indicted by the Kenton County Grand Jury on Thursday on three counts of first degree sodomy and two counts of first degree sexual abuse, all involving a child under the age of 12.

Keith Edward West, 42, of Covington, will be arraigned in Kenton Circuit Court on Monday, January 13 at 9 a.m.

He was arrested on November 14 by Ft. Mitchell Police after a joint investigation by that department and the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The alleged crimes took place at the child's residence in Ft. Mitchell.

The sodomy charges are class A felonies and are punishable by 20 to 50 years or life in prison. The sexual abuse charges are class C felonies and are punishable by 5 to 10 years in prison.

Each would require West to register as a sex offender if released from prison.

-Staff report