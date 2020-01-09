Former Domino's Delivery Driver Opens Newest Store in Alexandria

A new Domino's is open in Alexandria and the company calls it the city's first "pizza theater".

The location at 7647 Alexandria Pike officially opened on December 29.

“I’m very excited to open the doors to the first Domino’s in town,” said John Glass, Alexandria Domino’s franchise owner. “The store features an open-concept, interactive experience where customers can actually watch and track their pizza being made, each step of the way. Domino’s is bringing the art and fun of pizza-making to the forefront.”

Domino’s pizza theater design allows flexibility for several elements otherwise unheard of when it comes to a “traditional” store, a news release said.

Highlights include an open-area viewing of the food preparation process, indoor seating for 21 customers, free Wi-Fi, the ability to track carryout orders electronically on a lobby screen, and a chalkboard to allow customers to express their creativity or to leave feedback for the store team members.

The store also features a pickup window for carryout orders.

“I hope local residents come out and enjoy our beautiful new space,” Glass said. “We look forward to serving delicious pizza and providing exceptional service to this area.”

The store is also looking to hire delivery drivers, assistant managers, and a general manager. More than 90 percent of Domino’s U.S. franchise owners actually began their career as part-time team members, including Glass, a news release said. He began working at Domino’s as a delivery driver in 1982 and worked his way up. He purchased his first store in 1996 and now owns 32 Domino’s locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana.

“Domino’s is a great place to work,” said Glass. “Our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for a part-time job or a career, this is the place to be.”

Those who are interested in applying for a job may do so at jobs.dominos.com.

-Staff report