Former Saints Volleyball Player Named TMU Head Coach

Thomas More University named a former player as its head volleyball coach.

Bronner Stiver played three seasons as an outside hitter, right side, and setter at Thomas More after transferring from the University of the Cumberlands. She finished her three-year career with the Saints with 375 kills, 606 assists, 484 digs, 45 total blocks, and 57 service aces, and helped lead the Saints to three PAC championships. She earned her bachelor's degree from Thomas More in Sports and Entertainment Marketing in 2015.

"We are excited to have Holly join our athletic department as the head women's volleyball coach," said TMU athletic director Terry Connor. "Her connection to Thomas More, the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky volleyball communities and her coaching experience will help her to continue to build a successful program here at Thomas More was we have moved to the NAIA and the Mid-South."

Stiver, a Reading, Ohio native and Mount Notre Dame High School graduate, returns to Thomas More from Purcell Marian High School, where she was head volleyball coach and assistant athletic director. Her coaching career includes stops at Seton High School, where she was head freshman and assistant varsity coach, and Ohio Dominican University, where she was an assistant coach. She has also coached at the club level in the Cincinnati area.

She earned a master's degree in Sports Studies at Ohio Dominican in 2018.

"I am very excited and honored to be back on campus and part of the program," Stiver said. "I'm really looking forward to continuing helping the program be successful and grow. I'm happy to be a Saint again."

Thomas More's women's volleyball team posted a 24-8 overall record in the 2019 season. The Saints finished their first season in the Mid-South Conference as regular season and tournament runner-up.

"I think we have a ton of potential," Stiver said. "There's a lot of talent here and it could be another really successful year. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do this upcoming year."

